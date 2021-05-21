M Street Navigation Center celebrates successes of first year in operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s M Street Navigation Center in Bakersfield celebrated a major milestone Friday. It’s been one year since the center opened its doors to help the community’s homeless get back on their feet.

Community Action Partnership of Kern operates the facility which provides temporary housing, medical and mental health care, steady showers and meals to the homeless.

But the facility points out that none of that would be possible without the support of the community, and the dedication of those who’ve decided to get off the streets.

“They have overcome these challenges because they had the strength to build a new life for themselves, worked hard to achieve their goals, and truly because they received the support to do that,” CAPK CEO Jeremy Tobias said.

A Friday morning ceremony featured testimony from some of the people who have successfully moved through the program. They offered heartfelt words of encouragement to anyone struggling with drugs, alcohol, mental health issues or homelessness to seek help.