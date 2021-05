BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — M.A.R.E. Therapeutic Riding Center is back with their annual Ride-a-Thon this week.

Through Friday, local equestrians will be counting laps as they ride and raise money to help support the center’s programs, which help children, adults, and veterans with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges.

To make a donation or for more information about the Ride-a-Thon, visit mareridingcenter.com/rideathon2021.