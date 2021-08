BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local nonprofit Lynx is hosting its Back to School Drive on Saturday.

The drive, benefiting students facing hardships in the Kern High School District, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2540 F St. The organization will be collecting school supplies, clothing and hygiene items.

Items needed include backpacks, binders, paper, folders, pens and pencils, underwear, socks and toiletries.

For more information, call 661-525-0940 or 661-979-3103.