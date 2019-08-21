Luncheon brings together retired firefighters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A monthly luncheon for retired Kern County firefighters was held this week.

The group met at Woolgrowers on Tuesday to talk about old times and share new memories as well.

They also honored Bobby Hawking for his hard work toward a special cause.

Every spring we put on a barbecue for the firefighters and their families are currently working and Bobby has organized that for 25 years and so he’s retiring from that and we’re going to be honoring him today in that regard,” said David McCarthy.

The event is also a chance to remind newly retired firefighters to come and join them!

This coming January will be the 50th year of the Kern County Fire Department’s Retired Employee Association.

As always, we thank all local firefighters and first responders for their current and past service to our community.

