Lunar New Year celebrations around Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - People around Kern County are welcoming the Year of the Pig Tuesday.

Students will be celebrating at California State University, Bakersfield. The CSUB International Club and CSUB Asian Affinity Network are hosting a celebration in Student Union Multi-Purpose room 125.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include performances and a ping pong match.

The Bakersfield Chinese Women's Club is hosting a celebration this weekend.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 with registration followed by a multi-course Chinese dinner, Lion Dance and music performance at 7 p.m. The event costs $35.

More details can be found on the Bakersfield Chinese Women's Club Facebook page.