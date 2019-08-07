Lululemon to open in The Marketplace Aug. 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lululemon has announced the opening of its new store at The Marketplace will take place Friday, Aug. 16.

The maker of yoga tights and other athletic wear will have a three-day grand opening weekend at the new store, it said on its Facebook page. There will be events, classes and entertainment.

The company’s store on H Street is now officially closed, it said in the Facebook post.

Lululemon reported total revenue of $3.29 billion in fiscal year 2018, according to Forbes.

