Luke Combs coming to Bakersfield as part of his ‘What You See Is What You Get’ Tour

Luke Combs speaks at “Luke Combs Joins the Grand Ole Opry Family,” at Grand Ole Opry, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Award winning country singer Luke Combs is coming to Bakersfield as part of his “What You See Is What You Get” Tour. Combs will perform at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Oct. 24. The show will feature special guests Ashley McBryde, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher.

Pre-sale tickets will be made available Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. with general sales taking place on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. You can sign up for pre-registration here.

This past November, “What You See Is What You Get” debuted number one on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The album was also named as one of Billboard’s Top Country Albums with 172,000 equivalent units sold.