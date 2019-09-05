Luigi’s Restaurant vandalized overnight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another break-in in Downtown Bakersfield leaves a popular Italian restaurant needing to clean up overnight.

Someone broke through the double doors of Luigi’s on East 19th Street late Tuesday night.

Owner Gino Valpredo said someone grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed parts of the restaurant, including the back kitchen area.

17 News spoke with Valpredo Wednesday morning and said they were busy to make sure they were able to open in time for lunch.

Valpredo says the vandalism is a constant problem.

“It’s just something that continues to happen and we’re involved in all the meetings … We’re looking for answers and we’re looking for support form the community,” he said.

Valpredo says even though peopel are quick to blame the homeless, they are not the only people causing problems.

He says others are addicted to drugs and break into businesses to find cash for a quick fix.

Several Downtown buisneses have been broken into or vandalized.

City leaders have said they are working on solutions.