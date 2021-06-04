‘Lugnut’ Larry Louviere Jr., popular radio personality, remembered at Chuy’s car show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered Thursday night at Chuy’s to remember the man affectionately known as “Lugnut Larry.”

Larry Louviere Jr., a producer and radio personality at KNZR, was a staple at the Thursday night car shows in front of Chuy’s on Rosedale Highway. His many friends and family members held a car show Thursday in his honor.

Louviere died May 26 at the age of 65, leaving behind a large void in those who knew him.

“Larry was the kind of man who had open arms for anybody and everybody and literally made us all happy every weekend,” said friend Jessica Hahn. “We’re all going to miss him, he was a man that made everybody smile, and we hope you remember him in your heart and right now we hope he’s cruising with the angels.”

The family asks that donations be made to Bristol Hospice in his memory.