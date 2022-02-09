Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue gives animals in need a second chance at life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Giving a second chance to someone or something in need is a beautiful act of kindness. It’s even more so when this is a second chance at life.

Rescue organizations do just that when they give helpless animals another chance at finding a loving and forever home. That’s exactly what Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue does.

An online animal rescue organization is getting some attention. They rescue puppies, kittens and even blind horses. The catch is you have to go through their website if you want to adopt.

The online animal rescue organization known as Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue gives animals a second chance at finding them forever homes. What makes them different from other rescue groups or shelters. They’re online.

Ana Deshpande: “If you’d like to adopt a dog from us you can visit our website,” Ana Deshpande the program manager with Lucky’s Crew said. “Every dog has their bio on there and at the bottom you’ll find a link to the adoption application.”

Even with it being online the animals still need to be cared for and that can take a lot of work.

“Day to day there is a lot of feeding, a lot of walking and a lot of enrichment activities to try to keep their brains going and keep them from getting bored,” Kelly Gould the rescue manager with Lucky’s Crew said.

The rescue has about 60 animals, most of them ready for adoption. But what they need help with the most is donations of food, blankets and toys for the animals.

“We always need volunteers, especially fosters to get our animals into homes so they can acclimate to that environment and make it easier for them to be adopted into their forever homes,” Gould said.

The rescue organization is not funded by the government meaning they don’t survive off the government but instead off of your donations.

If you would like to donate to this organization you can go to their website through this link.



