BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Lottery officials said a scratcher bought from a gas station store in Delano netted a $5 million prize for one winner.

Lottery official identified the scratcher player as Eduardo Pingquian. He won the $5 million from an Extreme Cash scratcher bought from Fastrip on Cecil Avenue in Delano.

A lottery spokesperson said the Fastrip store owners will receive $25,000 for selling the winning ticket. It was not immediately clear if Pingquian is a Kern County resident or if he was traveling through and stopped to buy the ticket.