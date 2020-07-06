Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis to speak at virtual meeting hosted by Hispanic Chamber

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is holding its California Legislative Briefing event on Tuesday.

The public virtual session will be held from 2-3 p.m. and will feature state Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis as the guest speaker. She will be discussing issues including higher education in California, the state’s oil and agriculture industries as well as the impact of COVID-19.

Kounalakis, a native Californian, was sworn in as the lieutenant governor by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 7, 2019. She is the first woman to be elected to the position.

Those interested in attending the online meeting is urged to RSVP at tinyurl.com/y7v34ve6. Once you RSVP, you will be given webinar credentials through Zoom to participate.

For more information, call 661-633-5495.