BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Catholic church in East Bakersfield that’s seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage is getting needed repairs.

The decision to fix or replace the statue was made by the Diocese of Fresno and the diocese decided to do both.

“We did get the update to keep looking to see who can replace the same material and to go ahead and do it just so we can have it fixed temporarily,” Erika Morales a secretary at San Clemente Mission Parish said.

Instead of a company doing the repairs, a long-time parishioner volunteered to do it himself.

“You know when you’re called upon, you don’t ask questions you just do it and that’s what I felt,” James Delgado said. “Nothing had been done so that’s when I came here personally and volunteered to do it myself.”

Delgado has been a member of the parish since he was a child and now he takes his own kids to the same church.

“This is really heartfelt to me it’s something special,” Delgado said. “If we don’t take care of it it’s just going to fall a part. You know we gotta do our part to step up and help the community.”

The statue is a chiseled piece. Delgado works on the statue for a couple of hours most days after he gets off work.

“It’s pretty time consuming because there’s different steps you gotta take,” Delgado said. “Right now I’m resurfacing the body because it was falling a part. I’m going over it with a concrete mud just to give it a new body. The other stone was really porous so it was falling apart. This was the only way I could get it to reform itself and give it its body again.”

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, just a mile away on Baker Street, was also vandalized. A rock was thrown through its stained glass window. The church sold food this past weekend to raise money for the 10,000 dollar bill.

In total, there are $50,000 to $70,000 dollars in damages because of vandalism between the San Jose and San Clemente Mission Parishes in the past couple of months.

The statue head of Saint Clement is expected to be put back on the statue by the end of Thursday, while touch-ups will continue onto next week.

The parish is going to continue to look for a replacement for the statue but that could take more than six months.