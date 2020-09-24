Love’s Travel Stops opens location in Boron

BORON, Calif. (KGET) — A Love’s Travel Stop opened Thursday in Boron off Highway 58, adding 76 jobs and 79 truck parking spaces, according to a company news release.

“We’re excited to open a new location in this important corridor on the West Coast,” said founder Tom Love in the release. “Boron is a great location to provide professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers the great services and amenities they expect, and to help them back on the road safely and quickly.”

The Boron location is open 24/7 and has amenities including a Carl’s Jr., eight showers, laundry facilities, gourmet coffee and a dog park. Additionally, Love’s will donate $2,000 to be split between the Kern County Fire Department and Boron Junior-Senior High School, the release said.