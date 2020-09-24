Love’s Travel Stops opens location in Boron

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DCIM101MEDIADJI_0215.JPG

BORON, Calif. (KGET) — A Love’s Travel Stop opened Thursday in Boron off Highway 58, adding 76 jobs and 79 truck parking spaces, according to a company news release.

“We’re excited to open a new location in this important corridor on the West Coast,” said founder Tom Love in the release. “Boron is a great location to provide professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers the great services and amenities they expect, and to help them back on the road safely and quickly.”

The Boron location is open 24/7 and has amenities including a Carl’s Jr., eight showers, laundry facilities, gourmet coffee and a dog park. Additionally, Love’s will donate $2,000 to be split between the Kern County Fire Department and Boron Junior-Senior High School, the release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News