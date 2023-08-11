BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As kids around Kern County wrap up their summer vacation and get ready to head back to school next week, teachers have already begun preparing for a new school year.

Teachers with decades of experience have found it’s a labor of love in hopes inspiring future generations.

“You know when you are little and you wake up and you’re like ooohhhh what’s there, what’s there… that’s how I feel on the first day when my kids are coming in,” Michelle Whieldon said.

“It’s like anticipation of moms, dads, kids and teachers leading up to is probably the same feeling as well,” Stephanie Holladay added.

While the lunch tables and desks are empty now, classrooms soon will be filled with the pitter patter of little feet. But, long before students arrive teachers have spent weeks preparing for the new school year.

“For whatever reason once July first hits, my mind starts thinking okay it’s getting closer and I need to start thinking about what I’m going to do. What I want to change. This year I went from lemons last year to frogs this year,” according to Kindergarten teacher Stacie Pope.

Educators have spent hours making sure their classrooms are ready saying it’s the first step in creating a successful learning environment.

“You have to have a place they want to be at. If they don’t want to stay here if they don’t want to be in this room they are not going to learn” Whieldon explained.

“I want this classroom to be their home. This is somewhere they need to feel comfortable,” Holladay said.

While many kids feel anxious and nervous heading back to school, teachers say they too have all the first day jitters, but seeing the kids come through the classroom doors on the first day makes their extra hours all worth it.