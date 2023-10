BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A report of a suspicious activity prompted a large police response near Roy W. Loudon Elementary School Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Officials with the Panama Buena School District said the school was never placed on lockdown and police were in the area because of a stolen vehicle.

Police say around 8:47 a.m. a suspicious person was seen near the 4400 block of Blossom Valley Lane.

The person is in custody, according to school officials.