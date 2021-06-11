Loud ‘booms’ heard across Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple reports came in Friday morning of two loud “booms” heard throughout Bakersfield and as far away as Wasco that residents say shook homes.

Calls came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. regarding the mysterious noises. There have been no reports of an earthquake in the area, and firefighters said they were not called to any incidents around that time that would explain the sound.

Bakersfield police spokeswoman Kelsey Brackett said they also don’t know what made the noises. There were no explosives set off during training and nothing officers responded to Friday would account for them.