BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Someone may soon become a multi-millionaire if they hit it big on tonight’s Mega Million jackpot. Tonight’s jackpot is worth more than a billion dollars and many around town are catching the mega millions fever.

Today’s jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.28 billion and would be the second largest in the game’s 20-year history, and the third largest of any U.S. lottery game.

Bernie VanCoy, Bakersfield resident, was hesitant to participate in this week’s drawing, but when he caught wind of the jackpot surpassing the billion-dollar mark, he had to get in on the action.

“I turned 88 yesterday, so I said, Eh, I can’t buy 88 so I bought 10,” VanCoy said.

Clerks at the Mobil Gas Station on Brundage Lane and Oak Street, have been wishing the best of luck to customers walking away with the hope of hitting it big during Friday’s Mega Million drawing.

Back in 2011, a winning ticket valued at $51 million was sold at this Central Bakersfield location, many hoping lady luck will smile at them. Many already planning how they will spend the millions of dollars they can potentially walk away with if they hit all 6 numbers of the Mega Millions drawing.

“I would take care of my family number one,” Joe Castro said. “Then maybe some friends.”

Ann Strong ponders the thought of winning the jackpot, the first thing she would do is buy a brand new “sweet ride” one that is specifically “not electric.”

“I figure if I win a million dollars I can afford all the gas I want,” Strong said.

Over at an East Bakersfield Albertson’s, customers are lined up, hoping Lady Luck is waiting around the grocery store once again. As of Friday, there is still no confirmed winner on a ticket that matched 5 numbers, sold here on July 6.

California lottery says the person with the winning ticket has 180 days to claim the prize from the date of the draw.

“It’s probably not easy to spend all those millions,” Strong said. “I’m sure I’ll have a lot of people extending out their hand to help me spend it and stuff.”

Friday’s drawing closes at 7:45 p.m. PST. The cash value option of Friday’s jackpot is $742.2 million.