FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — California Lottery officials said no one has stepped forward to claim the $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot, during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The winner Powerball ticket matched all six numbers and was sold at Midway Market & Liquor on Frazier Mountain Park Road.

Carolyn Becker said the person, or persons, with the winning ticket has a year to claim the massive jackpot. Once a claimant steps forward a vetting process begins that can take six to eight weeks.

Becker said it is the third time in a year that a billion-dollar jackpot has been won in California. The last jackpot was won in July. No one has stepped up to claim that prize.

A co-owner of Midway Market & Liquor, Nidal “Andy” Khalil, said he was thankful for the support from the community of Frazier Park. He and his family have owned the small store since the mid-1990s, according to Becker.

Khalil said he gets half of the $1 million retailer payout. The other half will go to his brother.

“I want to make sure my kids have enough funds for college,” Khalil said.

So far, no one has stepped up to claim being the big winner of the Oct. 11 drawing.

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.