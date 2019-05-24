Lost Hills fire near I-5, Highway 46 fully contained, burns 611 acres

UPDATE (May 24, 2019): Kern County fire officials said the fire in Lost Hills near I-5 and Highway 46 has been contained. It burned 611 acres in all. No injuries were reported.

Previous story:

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire continues to battle a brush fire burning in Lost Hills at Interstate 5 and Highway 46.

Officials said Thursday night, the fire burned nearly 500 acres and is at 60% containment.

About 80 firefighters were on scene to battle the flames.

CHP says a collision and car fire occurred there just before 5 p.m. The fire spread from the vehicle and into the grass, according to Kern County Fire.

Kern County Fire says the fire is in a rural area and was pushed eastward because of winds in the area.

Several homeless encampments were in the area and needed to be evacuated by Kern County sheriff’s deputies, KCFD said.

Officials said crews are making good progress toward extinguishing the flames but will remain there overnight.

Officials hope to provide an update Friday morning.