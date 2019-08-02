Los Tacos De Huicho restaurant shut down due to rodent droppings, improperly stored food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public Health officials shut down Los Tacos De Huicho restaurant Friday after finding rodent droppings and improperly stored food, according to an inspection report.

The droppings were found in a back food storage area, the report says. An open container of raw shrimp was observed on a table without proper covering.

Additionally, eggs were found stored above other foods.

“Keep eggs in the bottommost portion of the refrigerator to prevent cross contamination and the risk of foodborne illness,” inspectors wrote in the report.

The restaurant, located at 123 E. 18th St., received a score of 71 percent. On its two previous inspections, in April and November, the restaurant received a score of 97 percent.