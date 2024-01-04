BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s soft, sweet, and full of surprises.

Serving the traditional Rosca de Reyes celebrates the three Magi bringing gifts for the birth of Jesus on the Epiphany. In Latin America, Jan. 6 a special day for many.

“It is custom for kids to leave their shoes outside their door so that the three wise men can come and bring them gifts, so that’s mostly their Christmas,” said Arlette De La Hoz with Los Reyes Market.

While kids open their gifts, families get together for their slice of the Rosca. But careful where you bite, you might get a little figurine in it.

“The reason why we put it inside the Rosca is because when Jesus Christ was born, the King sent out to kill any babies born on that day, so they had to hide Jesus Christ, so that’s why he’s hidden inside the Rosca.” said Arlette De La Hoz.

A sweet treat that’s difficult for many to refuse.

“It’s very soft, it’s very buttery, and it’s very cinnamony,” said Arlette De La Hoz.

It’s an art to make.

Pablo Martinez is a baker at Los Reyes Market, making Roscas and other delicacies for 40 years. Every ingredient has to be measured well to bake the perfect Rosca, Martinez said. There is no better way to keep traditions alive than through food.

“We live in a place where we have a lot of cultures mixed in, and sometimes we can just adapt from other cultures, and we end up leaving our own heritage behind,” said Arlette De La Hoz.

Quite the opposite for Los Reyes Market which is preparing hundreds of Roscas ahead of the celebration. The bakery also claims making the biggest Rosca in California, measuring 60 feet long.

You can have a bite of the biggest Rosca this Saturday, Jan. 6. The event starts at 3pm on Los Reyes Market located on 2303 S. Union Ave.