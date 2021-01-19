Los equipos de baloncesto de CSUB pudieron vencer a la universidad de Hawaii en el torneo del Big West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County District Attorney's office warned residents against committing crimes -- regardless of whether they occur during a protest or the ideology behind them -- ahead of Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

"From May through December of 2020, illegal actions committed by individuals from all sides of the political spectrum have resulted in significant criminal charges being brought," a DA's release said Tuesday. "The Kern County District Attorney’s Office filed complaints in twenty-one criminal cases, including 11 felony and 10 misdemeanor cases connected to protests in 2020."