BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified a Los Angeles man who went missing and later recovered from the Kern River near Keysville South on Sunday, according to a release from the office.

The coroner identified Breyly Douglas Alonzo Composeco, 26, as the man who went missing and was found on July 2 during a search and rescue mission near Lake Isabella.

Composeco was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office will release his cause of death at a later time.

Kern County officials continue to urge residents and visitors to stay out of the Kern River. In 2022, seven of nine people who died in the Kern River were from the Los Angeles area.