Los Angeles Landmark Randy’s Donuts is coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Randy’s Donuts is coming to Bakersfield. If the name sounds familiar, possibly you’ve seen the 32 foot tall donut atop the original location in Inglewood, CA.

The Inglewood location is a Los Angeles landmark seen in countless movies and television shows including Iron Man 2, Masked Rider, and Arrested Development.



According to the Randy’s Donuts website, the Bakersfield location will be at 5625 California Ave. The exact opening date is unknown, but we will continue to update this story as more information is available.