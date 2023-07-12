BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend, you’re in luck.

The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center’s “Clear the Shelters” event will be returning in August, and it comes at a perfect time as shelters in Kern County face over-occupancy issues.

BACC said they’ve received 194 dogs just in the last week and only 20 have returned to their owners. Because the shelter is only equipped with 175 kennels, many times dogs have to live in the front office of the shelter, and other times, they unfortunately have to be put down.

Olivia Hernandez works at BACC, and says it’s heartbreaking to accept the reality that the shelter is currently facing.

“This year has been the worst year for us because we’ve had over 300 dogs here at the shelter,” Hernandez told 17 News. “In other years, we’ve been under 300. Since we have so many dogs here, it gets frustrating.”

However, on Saturday, Aug. 26, BACC will hold its annual “Clear the Shelters” event where people will have the opportunity to adopt a new best friend.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. All you have to bring is a photo identification and $15 which will cover the pet license fee. All other fees will be waived.

While the pet adoption event is great to get animals out of the shelter, Hernandez would like to remind people that owning a furry friend is a lifetime commitment and that pet owners should be ready to incur food, vet and other pet-related expenses.