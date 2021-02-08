Looking for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift? A local high school student can help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Centennial High School student, Dani Richert, began making custom cards back in 2019, and her business continues to boom.

Richert has always had a creative side and enjoyed making personalized cards for family and friends as a little kid. She continued with that passion and launched her business, D.I.Y. Dani. Even amid a pandemic, her business continues to succeed. She says she has more time than ever now to create these cards. Whether it be a birthday, a thank you card, or for a special occasion, Richert has it all. Richert says one of her favorite holidays to craft cards for is Valentine’s Day. Fittingly enough, the holiday is just days away.

Richert says customers describe her cards as ‘the perfect gift.’ Why not gift your special someone with a card that is more than the typical one you find at a supermarket. These are hand-crafted and personalized to with whatever the customer envisions.

If you are looking to place an order, time is running out. Richert needs all orders by Feb. 9th to have them in time for the special day. Richert can also make cards for any other holiday or occasion.

To order, click here.