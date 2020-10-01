Looking back on 50 years of CSUB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State University Bakersfield is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. CSUB officially opened its doors on Oct. 1, 1970. In honor of that, the university is holding a virtual celebration this evening, exactly 50 years to the day.

“We’ve grown from those 1,000 students in 1970 to now almost 12,000 students. We have graduated 56,000 alumni in these 50 years, and many of those alumni have stayed in Kern County to live and serve in their professional lives,” said President Lynnette Zelezny. “I think CSUB is foundational to our community, in terms of lifting it into the future, and we know that these next 50 years will be even brighter than the last.”

Dr. Jackie Kegley has been teaching at the university for 47 years. She has witnessed the immense impact graduates have made on the community.

“People keep asking me, why I am still teaching and not retired,” said Kegley. “The truth is I love the classroom, I love the students, I love to seeing them grow, and I just can’t believe that we’ve come this far.”

In recognition of the milestone, the university recently added a special section to its website with timelines and information on the history of CSUB, photos, profiles on students and faculty members, lists of top moments, and more. The university said the anniversary website will be updated throughout the year with new information, events, and activities.

Tonight, a virtual celebration will feature special guests including, Sir Richard Branson, Gregory Porter, and Monty Byrom. The virtual event will be streaming from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CSUB’s website, located here.