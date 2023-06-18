BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Everyone has memories they cherish and others they’d rather forget. For drivers in Bakersfield, the memory best forgotten is gas prices at this time a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, a gallon of gas on average cost $6.33 in Bakersfield in June 2022. Today, June 18, 2023, a gallon of gas costs $4.75 for a difference of $1.58.

AAA said lackluster demand and low oil costs are keeping prices “relatively stable.” Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $3.58 — $1.43 less than at the same time in 2022, according to AAA.

California, however, is still paying the most on average in the U.S. for a gallon of gas at $4.88.

The U.S. Energy Administration noted in the first half of 2022, tensions in Europe ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine contributed to the price of crude oil rising. By March 2022, Russia’s war in Ukraine and overall low crude oil inventory prompted the highest inflation-adjusted price of crude oil since 2014.

