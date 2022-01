BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield saw snowfall on this day 23 years ago!

On Jan. 25, 1999, the city got around six inches of snow and even more in some areas. The snow caused school closures and many kids took to building snowmen in their front yards instead.



17 News archive photos (Jan. 25, 1999)

The rare snow day has been fondly remembered over the years.

Do you have photos of that memorable day? Share them with us by emailing 17news@kget.com.