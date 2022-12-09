Pennants at the intersection of Chester and Truxtun avenues in Downtown Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield has some highly visible gateways to the city. The iconic Bakersfield sign just off Buck Owens Boulevard and the “Welcome” sign on Highway 99 near Hosking Road are two, but there’s a third you may not at all be familiar with.

At the corners of Chester Avenue and Truxtun Avenue, a group of eight pennants welcome you to Downtown Bakersfield.

The flags were installed there in the late 1990s as part of the Chester Avenue Streetscape Project. It added a median with grass and trees to Chester Avenue.

The eight pennants — two at each corner — act as an “unofficial visual demarcation” of the start of Downtown Bakersfield. Two different colored pennants fly at each corner, but the city says there’s no significance to the pennant’s colors or combinations when they fly.

The colors of the flags are: Yellow, red, orange, lavender, mint green, French blue, silver.

In October, the city put up one red and one blue flag to mark an employee’s retirement.

Bakersfield’s Public Works Department is responsible for swapping out the pennants and maintaining the poles.