BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many people in Bakersfield are getting ripped off in stores and we’re not just talking about prices.

Rip-offs such as a credit card skimming device installed by three suspects at 7-Eleven on Ashe Road. One shopper at the location said she is wary of putting her card in devices.

“I definitely feel uncomfortable in places that do not have the tap option, I would prefer to use my credit card versus my debit card where there is a possibility it can get skimmed,” said Leticia Sanchez.

Another shopper has completely reverted to cash out of fear of skimming.

“I start using cash now instead of using credit cards that way I don’t get fraud through my accounts,” said Liliana Juarez.

According to Bakersfield Police Department Sergeant Andrew Tipton, this type of crime is increasing.

“Credit cards are used a lot more often, so it is easier to take advantage,” said Tipton.

One instance was caught on surveillance video; the two suspects distract the employees as a third suspect places the card skimmer. Tipton said once the device is installed the changes can be spotted.

“Something will be wonky, the cover might be a little bit off, there might be a bulge on the side, some glue that looks like its seeped out of the side to keep it in place,” said Tipton.

BPD say the best steps you can take to protect yourself are by frequently changing your pin passcode, activate alerts for all transactions for debit and credit cards, and check your bank statements to reduce your chances of becoming victimized by skimmers.

