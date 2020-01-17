Longtime Kern County Probation Dept. K9 Rossi has died

The Kern County Probation Department has announced that its longtime K9 Rossi has died.

The department said Rossi served with the K9 unit from April 2010 through Dec. 2017 and was certified with suspect detection/apprehension and narcotics detection. Until recently, he was the only dual-purpose K9 in the state.

KCPD said that during Rossi’s service, he was accompanied by his handler, Probation Supervisor John Sanchez, and participated in 56 surrenders and six suspect apprehensions. He also helped locate 54 pounds of marijuana, 16 pounds of cocaine, five pounds of heroin and nearly 55 pounds of methamphetamine.

Together, Sanchez and Rossi earned multiple awards for narcotics building searches, agility, obedience and more.

“We are saddened by the loss of Rossi. (He) was a loyal partner and faithful companion,” the department said. “However, we are grateful for his faithful service to the community.”