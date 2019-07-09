Longtime Kern County educator Rachel Lewis Kennedy dies at 91

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family, friends and former students are mourning the loss of longtime Kern County educator Rachel Lewis Kennedy.

Kennedy died on June 27 at the age of 91.

Kennedy lived in Bakersfield for 53 years and taught for the Lamont School District for a quarter century.

She also served as the President of the Right to Life of Kern County and often wrote letters to the editor of The Bakersfield Californian.

Services will be held for Kennedy, Wednesday, July 10 at 9 a.m. at St. Francis Church.