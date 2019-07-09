Breaking News
Click for coverage of the Ridgecrest earthquakes

Longtime Kern County educator Rachel Lewis Kennedy dies at 91

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family, friends and former students are mourning the loss of longtime Kern County educator Rachel Lewis Kennedy.

Kennedy died on June 27 at the age of 91.

Kennedy lived in Bakersfield for 53 years and taught for the Lamont School District for a quarter century.

She also served as the President of the Right to Life of Kern County and often wrote letters to the editor of The Bakersfield Californian.

Services will be held for Kennedy, Wednesday, July 10 at 9 a.m. at St. Francis Church.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News