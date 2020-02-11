Longtime Garces Memorial teacher Mark Brown to retire

After 42 years, Garces Memorial High School will say goodbye to the man who has taught at the school longer than anyone else.

Art teacher and coach Mark Brown is set to retire at the end of this school year.

Brown joined Garces Memorial straight out of college in 1977 and is now the longest tenured teacher in the school’s history.

He says it’s the kids and the staff that kept bringing him back year after year.

Brown has four kids who also graduated from Garces Memorial.

He and his wife will move to Sacramento to be closer to their youngest three children.

In a release, the school wished Brown the best in his retirement, with Principal Myka Peck writing: “His energy and love for this school and the students will truly be missed by all.”