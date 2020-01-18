Longtime Bakersfield educator Don Pruett dies at age 92

Funeral services are set for longtime local educator Don Pruett.

Pruett died on Jan. 10 at age 92.

Don Albert Pruett was born in Banning on April 25, 1927.

He attended 13 different school before graduating as the senior class president at Bakersfield High School in 1945.

He served in the Navy in World War II and graduated from University of the Pacific with a business degree and a teaching credential.

Pruett was a teacher, counselor, and later, principal for six different elementary and junior high schools in Bakersfield, retiring from the Bakersfield City School District in 1988.

Don Pruett will be laid to rest with military honors at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Bakersfield National Cemetery.

A procession to the cemetery will be led by the Patriot Guard Riders leaving Mission Family Mortuary at 11:30 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.