Longtime downtown Bakersfield business-owner Gregg Pierucci dies after long illness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Longtime Bakersfield business-owner Gregg Pierucci has died following a long illness.

Pierucci was known to many who took their car to Advance Muffler and Automotive in Downtown Bakersfield. In an obituary, his family says he based his success as a business-owner on being fair to his customers and doing the best job he could for them.

His family says Pierucci enjoyed experiencing life, from cooking, to entertaining, horses, scuba diving and racing. He even had the chance to drive on some of his favorite NASCAR tracks.

Pierrucci is survived by his wife, sister, son and niece. He also had seven stepsons and was proud to be a grandfather and great-grandfather.

The Pierucci family is hosting a visitation Monday, Aug. 10 at the Alma Funeral Home on 2130 E. California Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service is scheduled for Aug. 11 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Each facility will have its own restrictions due to COVID-19. The family says they are postponing a celebration of life until they can honor him properly.

In lieu of flowers, the Pierucci family asks to send donations to the Community Action Partnership of Kern food bank.