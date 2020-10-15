Longtime Bakersfield College professor Merriem Palitz dies at 98

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Longtime Bakersfield College professor, Merriem Palitz, has died at the age of 98.

Palitz died peacefully on Sept. 14 at the age of 98. She chaired the English department, started the women’s center consulted on legal issues regarding women’s rights and was honored for leadership and scholarship over her 38-year tenure.

Palitz leaves behind her husband who is 100 years old, her two children, five granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

A blog in her memory where loved ones can upload photos and share memories can be found at this link.