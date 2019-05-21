Longtime agriculture teacher Bill Kelly retires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s longest serving agricultural teacher is retiring after 52 years.

Bill Kelly spent the last 41 years teaching at Bakersfield College.

Kelly graduated from Bakersfield High School, then attended Fresno State where he says he planned on becoming a veterinarian until a professor mentioned teching.

Kelly’s teaching career started with a the Future Farmers of America program at South High School, then went on to Bakersfield College.

“We’ve all got to do what we love and I always tell my students you’ve got to find what I call your passion, find what you really like to do and once you figure out what you really want to do, the easy part is getting qualified and getting a job,” Kelly said.

A retirement party took place for Kelly at the Kern County Agriculture Pavilion on Monday evening.