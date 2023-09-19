BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A long-term full closure is scheduled on Highway 46 near Lost Hills as part of the State Route 46 Widening Project, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans officials say the closure is expected to start Oct. 2 at 6 a.m. on Highway 46 west of Lost Hills to Brown Material Road.

Officials say two detours will be posted for traffic. The northern detour will use Interstate 5 and Highway 41 around the closure. The southern detour will utilize Interstate 5, Lerdo Highway and Highway 33 around the closure.

Courtesy: Caltrans.

Access to the Lost Hills Union School District will be available during school hours, according to Caltrans.

The closure is expected to last until mid-November.