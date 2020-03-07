Long-term road closure planned in Wasco for high-speed rail construction

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A long-term closure is planned for Wasco starting Monday as part of the high-speed rail project.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority said Poso Avenue between G and H streets will be closed for about a year and a half starting Monday due to construction of a high-speed rail underpass. 

The work is part of the the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County. 

Eastbound traffic on Poso Avenue will be detoured onto F Street, then east on Highway 46, south on J Street and then south on Wasco Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto J Street, west onto Highway 46, south onto F Street and then west on Poso Avenue. 

