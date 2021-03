BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a local care facility in connection with the choking death of an autistic man earlier this year.

The suit alleges SAILS Westbrook Crisis Home in Bakersfield knew 21-year-old Ryan Kowal need one-on-one care "at all times" but was left alone Jan. 23. with easy access to food. Kowal ate what is believed to be a large amount of crackers and choked and died.