BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A long-term ramp closure on northbound Highway 99 is getting underway this weekend.

The California Department of Transportation said starting on Sunday, the northbound 99 on-ramp from eastbound California Avenue will close for 25 days. This will not affect the ramp from westbound California Avenue.

The closure is needed for improvements as part of the Bakersfield 99 Rehab Project.