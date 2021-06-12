UPDATE: Caltrans says all lanes of I-5 NB are open in Gorman following truck, brush fire

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Caltrans says all lanes of northbound I-5 are open following a truck and grass fire Saturday morning in Gorman.

Two outside lanes reopened at around 9:30 p.m. The closure lasted for hours as firefighters worked to put out the remaining hotspots on the hillside.

GORMAN, Calif. (KGET) — Two right lanes remain closed on I-5 in Gorman following a semi-tractor fire that spread to nearby brush.

The fire was first reported just after 11 a.m. in northbound lanes of I-5 at the Gorman Road offramp, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Multiple lanes were closed as firefighters from Kern and Los Angeles counties put out the flames that burned the semi’s cabin.

Caltrans said motorists can expect delays until at least 11 p.m. as firefighters continue to clean up hotspots. Traffic is backed up for 15 miles as it goes through the bottleneck with delays of about an hour and 45 minutes.

We will keep you updated with more information as it is provided.