Long-term closures scheduled for off-ramps at Rosedale Hwy., California Ave. on Hwy. 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Long-term closures for ramps from Rosedale Highway and California Avenue on Highway 99 began Thursday night as part of the Bakersfield 99 Rehab project, according to Caltrans.

The southbound on-ramps from Rosedale Highway and the southbound off-ramp to California Avenue to Highway 99 will be closed for 25 days during overnight hours. Drivers can detour using Rosedale Highway, Oak Street and California Avenue to get onto southbound Highway 99.

The agency urges drivers to stay attentive and slow down in the work zone areas. Reckless or inattentive drivers traveling through work zone areas have caused a majority of work zone deaths, according to the Department of Transportation.