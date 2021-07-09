Long-term closures of several ramps on southbound Hwy. 99 begins tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several ramps along southbound Highway 99 will be closed for 55 days starting tonight.
Caltrans said the following ramps will be closed:
- On-ramp from California Avenue: The detour will utilize Oak Street and Wible Road to Ming Avenue to enter southbound 99.
- Off-ramp to Rosedale Highway: The detour will utilize Highway 204 to Buck Owens Boulevard to Rosedale Highway.
- On-ramp from Airport Drive: The detour will utilize Buck Owens Boulevard to Rosedale Highway to enter southbound Highway 99.
Caltrans said several ramps along southbound 99 will reopen tonight: The Rosedale Highway and Olive Drive on-ramps, California Avenue off-ramp and the junction to Highway 204.