Long-term closures of several ramps on southbound Hwy. 99 begins tonight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several ramps along southbound Highway 99 will be closed for 55 days starting tonight.

Caltrans said the following ramps will be closed: 

  • On-ramp from California Avenue: The detour will utilize Oak Street and Wible Road to Ming Avenue to enter southbound 99.
  • Off-ramp to Rosedale Highway: The detour will utilize Highway 204 to Buck Owens Boulevard to Rosedale Highway.
  • On-ramp from Airport Drive: The detour will utilize Buck Owens Boulevard to Rosedale Highway to enter southbound Highway 99.

Caltrans said several ramps along southbound 99 will reopen tonight: The Rosedale Highway and Olive Drive on-ramps, California Avenue off-ramp and the junction to Highway 204.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News