BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After $3 million and three years of waiting, Belle Terrace Park is finally getting a new look.

The park is getting a new playground, shade structures, benches, picnic tables, a new basketball court and more.

Ucedrah Osby has lived in the area for 43 years, and says they have wanted renovations for the past decade.

Highlighting the importance of updating parks to align with the community.

“More seating for families, we have large families here, and it just doesn’t suffice. Bigger everything,” Osby said.

“During the pandemic, we had a lot of migration over here, and now we have multi-families living here in one dwelling, so we need larger spaces to accommodate.”

The park is also serving some important residents, with the new Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School just across the street.

“My children attend there, I know the faculty, I know the administration. And they too, more than probably anybody have begged me to improve the park, and they’ve given really specific of things that they think would really improve students’ lives based on what they’ve heard from students who walk to school,” Leticia Perez, Kern County Fifth District Supervisor said.

One crucial aspect of maintaining the park is stopping rampant vandalism. Repairs take funds that could have gone to improvements and is something the county says has been constant for the past four years.

“If you look at the restroom at this park, there’s a port-a-potty over there because it’s been vandalized to a point that it’s going to cost tens of thousands of dollars to fix the restroom, and we know we are going to be building a new restroom in the next six months, so we are going to save the money on the repair,” said James Zervis, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer.

With $49 million of county funding for parks, Virginia Park, Potomac Park, Casa Loma Park, and Heritage Park will also be seeing improvements.

Renovations in Belle Terrace Park, including the Vida Scott Center facility, soccer field and new restrooms are set to be finished by early 2025.