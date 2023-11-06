BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Groundbreaking on the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon is expected by the end of the year, according to the casino’s social media post.

A Facebook post by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon said the groundbreaking would be sometime in December, but did not say when the casino would open.

The casino also launched an Instagram page, with a mosaic of photos showing a rendering of the casino with the words “Coming soon” at the top.

The Hard Rock hotel and casino project was approved for construction by local and federal officials in 2022. The proposed $600 million dollar facility would be built on 52 acres near Highway 99 and Highway 166 in Mettler.

The new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino would be about a 30-minute drive from Bakersfield.

The project would bring about 2,000 jobs during construction and about 3,000 jobs after construction to operate the hotel and casino.

The project would include 400 hotel rooms, meeting and convention space and an entertainment venue.