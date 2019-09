BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After many delays, Bakersfield’s first Fatburger opened Wednesday afternoon.

The Fatburger located at 2600 Oswell St. opened late Wednesday afternoon after construction delays and push backs on an opening date.

The Fatburger franchise started in Los Angeles in the 1940s. Its menu includes single, double, and triple patty burgers with lots of options for additional toppings.