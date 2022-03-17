BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sound, that rowdy, raucous brand of country music – equal parts Western Swing and rockabilly – made its mark on the American music scene in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. And now it’s made its mark on the Kern County Museum.

After two decades of false starts and insufficient funds, a freestanding, 850-square foot Bakersfield Sound exhibit is a reality. The exhibit is in the southeast corner of the museum grounds, 100 yards down the street from Merle Haggard’s boxcar home. It has more than 200 artifacts from the era that made Bakersfield famous – guitars, fiddles, posters, hats, boots and the stars of the show – stage costumes, many designed by Nudie Cohn and Nathan Turk, legendary tailors to the stars.

As museum director Mike McCoy notes, the exhibit literally has pieces of the old honky-tonks.

A section of the bar from Trout’s.

“The original glass block that was in the Trout’s bar,” McCoy notes.

The original front door of that long-gone Garces Circle honky tonk, Tex’s Barrel House.

“It had a lot of beer bottles thrown against it, I’m telling ya,” McCoy said. The exhibit includes three of the original bar stools — authentic, right down to cigarette burns in the naugahyde.

Chet’s Club, which was next door to the famous Lucky Spot.

“The Lucky Spot was kind of the incubator for Merle, Buck, Johnny Cash played there,” McCoy said, noting that Chet’s essentially served as the green room for performers before and after their performances.

True believers might drop a tear in their beer at the sight of some of these treasures.

“Last week I had a good looking couple from Nashville come in here,” McCoy said. “He had a huge Haggard shirt on. So I brought him in here and I let him hold Merle Haggard’s boots, and he started crying. He was thrilled. And then I let his wife hold Buck Owens’ guitar and she started crying.”

This is not the sort of exhibit that lends itself to a single viewing. It’s not a seen-one-fiddle, seen them all kind of thing.

“This is an evolving exhibit,” McCoy said. “It’s not gonna stay static. We’re going to be adding, taking away, all that. This is kind of the core exhibit as far as the artifacts.”

Naturally Cousin Herb Henson is represented.

“If you grew up in Bakersfield, you dropped everything you were doing in the afternoon and watched Cousin Herb’s Trading Post,” McCoy said. “And we’re very lucky that we have one of Herb’s suits.”

Bakersfield’s biggest tourism draw is its country music heritage. Now it has a new, important stop for Bakersfield Sound pilgrims. As Cousin Herb would say to his fans, Ya’ll come.

Doing anything this Sunday? Come on out and take a look at some Bakersfield history that’s been 20 years in the making. The event starts at 1 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Food and beverages, including beer, will be available.